Edu, Shehu Would Have Survived Under Buhari – Shehu Sani

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has commented on the recent suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu.

Sani observed that under the previous administration of Muhammadu Buhari, such suspensions prompted by public outcry would have likely been ignored.

In an interview with Trust Radio, Sani, who was once a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasized that if calls for Edu’s suspension had been made during Buhari’s tenure, they would have “likely been disregarded and fallen on deaf ears.”

Sani commended President Bola Tinubu for his decisive action in suspending Edu and Shehu, viewing it as a positive reflection of the current administration’s willingness to respond to public appeals and demands.

He said, “Let me tell you, Tinubu is not Buhari. In 2011, lives were lost due to people’s devotion and optimism for Buhari, but he didn’t do as expected. His significant error lies in not thoroughly scrutinizing the individuals he appointed to positions, which does not align with effective leadership.

“95 per cent of his (Buhari’s) executive council served for eight years, seemingly as if they were the only individuals known to him nationwide. He didn’t find replacements, particularly when it became evident that they did not meet expectations.

“During his presidency, when you report misconduct, he will just assure you of a proper investigation, but from there, nothing will come out of it.

“But look at what Tinubu did in suspending Betta Edu despite all her contributions to his politics as APC woman leader before the election. This demonstrates his willingness to take action against wrongdoing.”