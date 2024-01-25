You Tried To Assassinate Nnamdi Kanu When You Attacked His Father’s House – IPOB Replies Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to claims by former media aide Femi Adesina, stating that his principal, erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari, did Nnamdi Kanu a favour when he arrested him.

Recall that Adesina, during his book launch, had revealed how the possibility of Kanu’s assassination was converted to a jail sentence.

Reacting to Adesina’s submission, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, insisted that the former presidential aide was bluffing.

He argued that Buhari’s administration understood the consequences of eliminating Kanu.

The IPOB spokesman claimed that Adesina thought his book would sell better if he unravelled the plot against Kanu.

However, Powerful insisted that no sane person would purchase the book, adding that it had turned into toilet paper.

The group claimed that Buhari tried to assassinate Kanu when he attacked his father’s house, but the plan failed.

The statement read in part, “Femi Adesina claimed that Mohammed Buhari did Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a favour by arresting him as opposed to their assassination plans but the truth is that the murderous government of Buhari understood the consequences of eliminating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Femi Adesina wrote a book thinking that the mention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will sell his book and that revealing their secret plans against Kanu, Ndigbo, IPOB, and the Biafra struggle will be to his advantage. The book has turned into toilet paper. No sane person will spend their money or time to buy that book or read it.”

“Without tangible development in Nigeria after eight years of governance, they are unarguably the most hated administration in all of Nigeria’s miserable existence.

“We are very happy that Adesina and his principal, Major General Buhari (retd), failed to eliminate Kanu because they tried it during the time they attacked his father’s compound that led to his parents’ deaths.

“Femi Adesina thought that if he mentioned Nnamdi Kanu in his book, Nigerians would praise him.

“In his infamous book written as the aide of the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesena disclosed that the murderous government of his boss planned to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu, but his boss did Kanu a favour by only just arresting him.

“It’s revealing that the former aide to the former President, Adesina, has exposed the devilish agenda of his principal in his book. We know that they have tried so many ways to eliminate Kanu without success. It is good that the government could not assassinate Kanu and are now confessing it.

“We assure the Nigeria government that they can not murder Kanu without consequences that will shake the foundation of their one Nigerian.

“Adesina, the lying machine for the terrorist sympathizer government of Buhari, claimed in his book that Kanu was arrested and extradited to Nigeria to face trial in their court.

“To put the record straight, Kanu was not arrested but was kidnapped in Kenya, tortured for eight days, and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria by the murderous government of Buhari.”