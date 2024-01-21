‘Buhari Did Nnamdi Kanu A Favour, We Could Have Eliminated Him’ – Adesina

A former Special Adviser to ex-President, Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has made a notable assertion regarding the government’s action against the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In his recent book titled ‘Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)’, launched last week in Abuja, Adesina stated that the Buhari administration did Kanu a favor by extraditing him to Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu, who was a fugitive at the time, was extradited to Nigeria in June 2021.

He had been charged with multiple offenses including terrorism, treasonable felony, and managing an unlawful society, after repeatedly breaching bail conditions set by a Federal High Court.

Quoting his principal, while responding to a delegation under the aegis of ‘Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, Adesina said, “In the past six years, I have developed a system where in which I don’t interfere with the judiciary. That was why in the case of Kanu, I said the best was to subject him to the system.

“Let him make his case in court instead of giving a terrible impression of the country from outside.

“I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. Government could have mobilized to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that.

“You have made an extremely difficult demand on me as the leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years, nobody will say I have confronted the judiciary. We are developing a country, and we have to go through the pains.

“The demand you have made is heavy, but I will consider it. I am glad to know you closely at this time. Please, accept my sympathy once again on the loss of your wife. May her soul rest in peace,” Buhari added while consoling Chief Mbazulike Ameachi.

Amaechi, a First Republic Minister of Aviation, who led the delegation to the presidential villa with a demand of unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu said the situation in the East was painful & pathetic hence meeting Buhari for solution.

Story continues below advertisement

The only surviving First Republic Minister, then 93, had vowed that if Kanu was released to him, “I assure you he will no longer say the things he used to say.”