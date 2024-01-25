‘What Kind Of Communication Is Taking Place Within The APC About What The Government Is Doing? Laolu Akande Queries Tinubu

A former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure effective communication in his government.

Akande submitted that currently, there seems to be a disconnect between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), other relevant stakeholders, and the presidency of Tinubu.

He stated that currently, the Tinubu government can do better in the area of public communications.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Akande called on the President to set up a tripartite committee comprising members of the ruling APC, the National Assembly and the Presidency for effective communication and dissemination of information.

He said if there had been effective communication, some northern APC members in the National Assembly would not have been openly talking against the planned moves by the federal government to relocate certain departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos.

According to Akande, the tripartite committee would help resolve communication issues between the presidency, lawmakers and the ruling party for seamless governance.

Akande disclosed that a similar committee headed by Osinbajo was in place during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his discussion, the former spokesperson also agreed with the plans by the government to move certain FAAN operations to Lagos as the state is the aviation hub of Nigeria, and the departments were based there before former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika relocated them to Abuja.

Akande said, “What kind of communication is taking place within the APC about what the government is doing? There seems to be a disconnect because normally, there should be effective communication between the party and the government.

“I remember that there used to be a committee headed by the Vice President that was set up by the President that had the members of the Presidency, members of the party and members of the National Assembly that meet just so things can connect and there can be coordination.

“I think President Bola Tinubu needs to do. He needs to have a place where the Presidency, the National Assembly and the ruling party sit regularly to resolve things. That’s a form of communication that is missing right now.”