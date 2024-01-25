‘We Want To Make Rivers State Like Lagos’ – Governor Fubara Reacts To Supreme Court Victory

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed happiness following the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday, which affirmed his victory at the polls and declared him as the authentic Governor of Rivers State.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his special assistant, media, Boniface Onyedi, called on all stakeholders to join him in the task of building Rivers State.

He said now that the legal tussle has been put to an end, all hands must be on deck to build the state of their dreams in an atmosphere of peace devoid of any distraction.

According to him, the aim is to make Rivers State measure up to Lagos and, if not up to Lagos, close to becoming like Lagos.

Fubara, while appreciating God, singled out President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, who is now the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for their roles in the Supreme Court victory.

He said: “About an hour ago, the Supreme Court revalidated our mandate in the election. It is a victory for the entire State.

“It is important for us to note that we need this victory to consolidate the purpose of governance. Prior, we have had a few distractions here and there.”

“And the good news that came to us this morning is a refreshing strength that will encourage us to continue the good works in governance.

“We have a dream of making it a highly competitive State that will measure, if not up to Lagos but close to becoming like Lagos. We can only achieve this in an atmosphere of peace.

“So I am calling on everyone, not just on our internal issue but those members from other parties, the issue is settled, come and let’s build the Rivers State of our dream.

“We will continue to protect and provide the basic needs of governance to everyone who is doing business and who lives in Rivers State.

“We would address our State very soon on the victory, but for now, let everybody be happy that one elephant is out of the road, the other one, by God’s help, will be resolved amicably and the family will be one.”