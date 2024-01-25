Sanwo-Olu Meets US Secretary Of State, Blinken In Lagos (Photos)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, received the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu made this known via his official X handle on Wednesday.

The governor stated that Lagos State is open to strengthening diplomatic ties and discussing shared interests for a brighter future.

Sanwo-Olu applauded Bliken for recognising Lagos’ well-deserved reputation as a tech and innovation hub, saying that the state stands proud as a breeding ground for innovative success.

He wrote: “It was a pleasure to welcome the United States Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, to Lagos while transiting at the Presidential Wing, Murtala Muhammed International Airport. We are always open to strengthening diplomatic ties and discussing shared interests for a brighter future.

“His recent words recognising Lagos’s well-deserved reputation as a tech and innovation hub were great to hear as we stand proud as a breeding ground for innovative success.

“Our city remains open to fostering international partnerships that contribute to our collective progress.”

See the photos below.

Blinken is on a six-day tour of Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Angola from 21 to 26 January.

According to a statement on the US government’s official website, the purpose of the trip is to foster future economic partnerships as well as improve relations with the continent.

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has said the US will join hands with Nigeria to generate energy and tackle plastic pollution.

Blinken said the US mission in Nigeria would launch the Nigerian marine and blue economy, to develop solutions to economic and environmental challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

Blinken said this while unveiling the American Corner in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Wednesday.