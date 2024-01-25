PDP Closes Edo Guber Form Sale, Rakes In N235 Million From 11 Aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has generated a substantial sum of N265 million from the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to 11 aspirants vying for the Edo State governorship ticket.

The party set the price for the Nomination Form at N30 million, while the Expression of Interest Form was pegged at N5 million, with exemptions made for female aspirants and those with disabilities, who were granted the Expression of Interest Form free of charge.

The deadline for the sale of these forms is today (Thursday), as per the schedule released by the party.

The PDP commenced the sale of forms on January 17, 2024, and January 27 was marked as the cut-off date for form submission by aspirants.

Among the 11 aspirants who have so far purchased the forms from the PDP national headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, are two women who were only required to pay for the N30 million Nomination form.

Notable figures in the race include Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu; former Chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo; and Blessing Igbinedion, daughter of the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion. Other aspirants are Anselm Usiose Ojezua, Felix Akhabue, Martin Uhomoibhi, Umoru Hadizat, and Omoregie Ihama.

According to Punch, PDP has opted for the indirect primary method to select its candidate for the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

This method involves delegates who will cast their votes to decide the party’s flagbearer.

A high-ranking member of the PDP National Working Committee, who spoke to the platform anonymously, said “The PDP will not zone its ticket in Edo State. The NWC has also approved delegates and three ad hoc, indirect primary.

“It means members will elect delegates at ward and local government levels. These delegates will then move to Benin, the state capital, on February 22 to elect our party’s candidate.”

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, assured aspirants of a level playing field, stating, “What the aspirants and Edo State stakeholders should expect from our party is a free, fair, credible, and acceptable primary that the PDP is known for.”

Ologunagba in an interview with The PUNCH stated, “Edo State is a PDP state, and we will maintain it. So, we will not disappoint our members; the party leadership will follow due process and we are very sure that people will support our party in Edo State. We are ready.”

Story continues below advertisement

On the question of reducing the number of aspirants, he said, “What we do is always to have a conversation. The issue of pruning the number of aspirants will not come up because these are processes that will come up among members, and I am sure that is going on. So, we are prepared for the primaries, and the more, the merrier. It will be a fair process, and there will be no rancour.”