Nigerian PhD Student Dies In UK

A Nigerian physiotherapist and PhD student, Chukwudi Ogbueche-Ifediora, has died in the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that his brother, Dede Umuahia, disclosed this on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, following reports about another Nigerian, Saheed Wahab, who died 24 hours after arriving in the UK for postgraduate studies.

The Nigerian community, in a statement via its official X handle on Wednesday, said Wahab, who arrived at Teesside University, UK, as a student on January 15, 2024, to start his programme, reportedly died on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The community noted that it has reached out to the deceased’s family and has been granted permission for burial arrangements.

Reacting to the post on X, Dede wrote, “Sad to say my brother is on this list. @IfedioraChuddy’s body is yet to be conveyed back to his home country. Like my dad said, “if the country is good, tell me why we would have to go fend in another man’s land??”

In other news, a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Anayo Nnebe, has reportedly died.

Naija News learnt that Nnebe died after a short illness in a federal government hospital in Anambra.

A family self-proclaimed relative who disclosed the incident to journalists in Awka on Wednesday said the former legislator died at age 61.