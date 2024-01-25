Ex-House Of Assembly Speaker In Anambra, Anayo Nnebe Is Reportedly Dead

A former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Anayo Nnebe, has reportedly died.

Naija News learnt that Nnebe died after a short illness in a federal government hospital in Anambra.

A family self-proclaimed relative who disclosed the incident to journalists in Awka on Wednesday said the former legislator died at age 61.

Brief History Of Nnebe

Naija News understands that from 2011 to 2015, Nnebe served as the Speaker of the Anambra State Assembly.

In 2015, he was elected to represent Awka North and South Federal Constituency under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The deceased hailed from Umuokpu – Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra and grew up in Awka, where he attended Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka, and obtained his West African Senior Certificate (WASC) in 1981.

In 1987, he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

Nnebe is survived by his wife, Ngozi, and five children, The PUNCH reported.

In 2018, Nnebe switched from the PDP to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Reacting, the incumbent Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, described the death of his predecessor as a great loss to the State.

Udeze praised Nnebe as a skilled parliamentarian and a knowledgeable political expert.

According to Udeze, Nnebe demonstrated himself as an esteemed public servant and a dedicated politician due to his numerous achievements.

Udeze highlighted some of Nnebe’s accomplishments, which included the implementation of various constituency projects, the creation of job opportunities, and the establishment of empowerment programs for his constituents.

According to Udeze, during his tenure as Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Member of the House of Representatives, Nnebe engaged in extensive humanitarian work and other notable endeavours.

Udeze commended Nnebe’s legislative expertise and encouraged current lawmakers to follow in his footsteps as a means of honouring his memory.

He characterized the late Speaker as a grassroots politician, philanthropist, devout Christian, and community leader who initially served as the Secretary to the Government of Awka South Local Government Area.

Additionally, he held the position of Special Adviser to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on State Assembly and National Assembly Matters.

“I have a huge satisfaction that Nnebe made giant contributions to the development of his home town, Awka, and Anambra State at large,” Udeze said.