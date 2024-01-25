Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 25th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 25th January 2024.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is investigating at least $347bn allocated to companies in Nigeria between January 2014 and June 2023, according to findings by The PUNCH. This came as fresh findings show that the anti-graft agency has extended its forex allocation probe to include some foreign firms operating in Nigeria.

The Guardian: The National Assembly is set for a fresh amendment to the constitution – an exercise that has routinely cost the country an average of N1 billion yearly. The Guardian findings showed that the review has been consistent in the last 24 years, with at least 30 alterations made to the 1999 Constitution and at the cumulative cost of N24.85 billion.

Vanguard: Over 30 persons were killed and several houses destroyed, yesterday, in the Kwahaslalek and the surrounding communities, as gunmen defied the 24-hour curfew imposed on Mangu Local Government Area by the Plateau State government, on Tuesday.

The Nation: Naira is seriously undervalued, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso said yesterday. According to him, the apex bank is putting all that is necessary into place to reverse the trend and make naira attain its real value.

Daily Trust: A woman simply identified as Zainab was delivered of a baby boy in the open in Mangu town of Plateau State as killings and destruction of properties continued unabated late into the night of Tuesday and yesterday.

