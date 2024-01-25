N4bn Fraud Trial: Soludo Speaks After Visiting Obiano

The governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has visited his predecessor, Willie Obiano, who was arraigned in court on Wednesday over fraud allegations.

Naija News reports that Obiano is facing trial over an allegation of committing fraud to the tune of N4 billion while he was governor.

The former governor had his passport confiscated due to the development.

Soludo, who visited Obiano in Abuja on Thursday, said he had a very useful discussion with the former governor.

However, he failed to disclose details of their discussion.

Soludo prayed that God’s grace would help Obiano overcome his travails.

The Anambra governor, who disclosed the visit on his verified Facebook page, said he was accompanied by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa.

He wrote, “Today, and in the company of the APGA National Chairman, Barr Ezeokenwa Sly Jr., I paid a solidarity visit to my respected predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, in Abuja. The two-hour chat was valuable time well spent. By His grace, this one too shall pass.”