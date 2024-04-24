Yahaya Bello, Okorocha, List Of Other Former Governors Who Put On A Show Over EFCC Arrest

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has sworn that he would resign if the anti-graft agency fails to prosecute the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Recall that the EFCC operatives had laid siege to the residence of Bello at Zone 4 in Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

However, the EFCC operatives were obstructed by some police officers and supporters of the former governor.

For over 10 hours, the former governor. could not leave his house until the arrival of his successor, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, who allegedly aided Bello’s escape.

Yesterday, Bello expressed his willingness to face the charges against him in court but stated that he was scared of getting arrested.

Meanwhile, Bello is not the first former governor who had dramatic scenarios with the EFCC.

Below are other governors who had similar situations.

Ayodele Fayose

On October 16, 2018, a day before the end of his tenure as the governor of Ekiti State, Fayose handed over the affairs of the state to the head of the civil service and travelled to Abuja to hand himself over to the anti-graft agency

A few days later, Fayose was arraigned by the EFCC on an 11-count charge, bordering on money laundering and stealing to the tune of N6.9 billion. The case is still in court today.

Willie Obiano

Obiano was a former governor of Anambra state.

He was apprehended at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on March 16, 2022.

The EFCC alleged that the former governor was running to the United States to evade arrest.

The anti-graft agency had written to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in November 2021 to add Obiano to its watchlist and inform them of any time he was to leave the country.

The former governor was later arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on a 17-count charge of stealing N2.9 billion. The case is still in court today.

Rochas Okorocha

The former governor of Imo State is another former politician who was apprehended in a dramatic fashion.

On May 24, 2022, the anti-graft agency’s operative stormed the former governor’s residence in the Maitama area of Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

After waiting for hours, the EFCC began to break down the door of the house. As the operatives hit the door, the former governor went live on Facebook from his living room to inform his followers about what was going on.

Okorocha was eventually arrested on the same day after the EFCC operatives broke in through the ceiling of his living room.

The former governor was later arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on a 17-count charge of stealing N2.9 billion. The case is still in court today.