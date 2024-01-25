Supreme Court Delivers Judgment On Rivers, Taraba And Sokoto Gov Elections Today

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its final judgement today in the governorship election dispute in Rivers, Taraba and Sokoto States.

Naija News reports that the disputes are those which emerged from the conduct of the March 18, 2023 elections in the country.

Though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared winners in all of the elections, some aggrieved persons who disagreed with the outcome, explored the legal route to seek redress.

Having progressed from the election tribunals to the Appeal Court, the Supreme Court is set to lay the matters to rest with its final pronouncement today.

Kano APC Announces Next Move After Supreme Court Judgment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has decided to move on following the final verdict of the Supreme Court over the last governorship election in the state.

Naija News reported last week that the Supreme Court, in a lead judgement read by Justice Inyang Okoro, overturned the court of appeal’s decision that had upheld the judgment of the Kano State governorship election petition tribunal, which removed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from office.

The tribunal had declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the winner of the election.

To address the aftermath of the judgment and foster unity among members, the APC stakeholders convened in Abuja.

In a communique signed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Alhassan Ado Doguwa, and the Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairman, Muhammad Garba, the party expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and dedication to the progress and development of the party in Kano State and the country as a whole.