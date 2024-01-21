Kano APC Announces Next Move After Supreme Court Judgment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano State have decided to let down its guard and move on following the final verdict of the Supreme Court over the last governorship election in the state.

Naija News reported last week that Supreme Court lead judge, Justice Inyang Okoro, overturned the court of appeal’s decision that had upheld the judgment of the Kano State governorship election petition tribunal, which removed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from office.

The tribunal had declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the winner of the election.

To address the aftermath of the judgment and foster unity among members, the APC stakeholders convened in Abuja.

In a communique signed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Alhassan Ado Doguwa, and the Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairman, Muhammad Garba, the party expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and dedication to the progress and development of the party in Kano State and the country as a whole.

The communiqué said the stakeholders meeting also resolved that “As progressive and largest political party in Africa, and in line with the initiative of its national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the doors of APC in Kano remained open for hundreds of new members willing to join.

“Also, in order to enhance unity, progress and development of Kano State, the stakeholders’ meeting expressed commitment to continue to pursue the path of dialogue with individuals, associations or political parties ready to join the APC.”

In attendance at the stakeholders meeting, which was chaired by the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, were Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; APC governorship and deputy governorship candidates, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Murtala Sule Garo; Engr. Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development; Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the Kano APC chairman; and several others.