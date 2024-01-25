Inaki Williams Helps Bilbao Beat Barca After Failing To Rescue Ghana In 2023 AFCON

Ghanaian footballer, Inaki Williams who couldn’t help his country to remain in the 2023 AFCON, helped his club, Athletic Bilbao to Stun FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Inaki Williams featured in the three games Ghana played in the group stage of the 2023 AFCON; he started in one and featured as a substitute in the other two games, but didn’t make any impact.

Williams didn’t record any go nor assists as Ghana recorded two draws and one defeat which forced them to finish 3rd in Group B with two points.

Immediately after it was confirmed that Ghana stands no chance of qualifying for the next round of the tournament, his club, Athletic Bilbao sent a private jet to Ivory Coast, the hosts of the 2023 AFCON, to fly him to Spain.

In less than 48 hours after Ghana were knocked out of the tournament, the 29-year-old forward made himself ready for the big Spanish Cup game.

He however started from the bench since he joined the preparation for the match a little bit later than the rest of the squad.

He was introduced into the game in the 59th minute when the scoreline was 2-2. It became his show in the extra time of the encounter as he scored a goal and provided an assist for his brother, Nico Williams.

The two goals which were scored in the 105+2 and 120+1 minutes of the encounter at the Athletic Club’s San Mamés helped the home team to record an unprecedented 4-2 victory over Barca.

This means that Barca are out of the 2023-2024 Copa del Rey and Athletic Bilbao are through to the next round of the tournament thanks to the input of Inaki Williams.