Construction Of Fourth Mainland Bridge To Start In First Quarter Of 2024 — Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Thursday that the construction of the much-anticipated Fourth Mainland Bridge is set to commence in the first quarter of this year, specifically “by the end of March or April.”

Sanwo-Olu revealed this information in his keynote address at the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall Meeting, held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja.

He emphasized that the bridge’s construction would occur in phases and assured compensation for landlords and tenants affected by the demolition of structures during the project.

“We’ve done extensive work on the bridge. But we are at the crossroads of where to get the real financing for that kind of project. We’ll need to be very, very creative.

“Our commitment is that within this first quarter, meaning that by the end of March or April, we should break grounds to start the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge,” Sanwo-Olu said.

