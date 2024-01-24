Tragedy As Civil Servant Slumps, Dies After S3x Romp In Ondo

A tragic incident occurred in the Akinjagunla community of Ondo State on Tuesday, where a civil servant, Abiodun Akintomowo, reportedly died following a sexual encounter with his mistress, known as Bimpe.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, took place in a popular guest house in the neighbourhood.

Abiodun Akintomowo, a father of two and a native of Ondo town in Ondo West Local Government Area, was said to have slumped and passed away after the encounter.

Bimpe, identified as the wife of a local landlord, raised an alarm upon his collapse.

She subsequently fell into a coma but was quickly revived, according to reports.

Daily Trust gathered from sources that the deceased’s body has been transferred to the morgue of the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo town for further examination.

One source, who wished to remain anonymous, said a local belief that the tragedy might have resulted from the mistress being allegedly laced with a ‘thunderbolt’, a term often used in local parlance to refer to mystical or supernatural retribution related to infidelity or sexual relations.

The source said, “What I can say is that the man died in the hotel room after having s3x with the woman said to be his mistress but laced with thunderbolt popularly called (Magun) in local parlance.

“The woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed, the manager of the hotel and some residents raced to the scene and made frantic efforts to see if they could rescue him, he was later confirmed dead.”

He revealed that the management of the guest house later reported the incident to the Yaba Divisional Police Station in the community before the lifeless body of the deceased was evacuated from the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, revealed that the command had already arrested two suspects in connection with the death of Akintomowo.