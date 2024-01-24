Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 24th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 24th January 2024.

The PUNCH: Amid the growing concern over the raging abduction epidemic in the country, no fewer than ten states have vowed to implement the death sentence and life imprisonment for convicted kidnappers. The states made the vow on Tuesday as the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, deployed intelligence squads to state commands and formations to tackle the wave of abductions and other crimes across the country.

The Guardian: With some months away from Nigeria’s 70 per cent broadband penetration target set for 2025, about 31 states remain unserved and underserved, a consequence of a sluggish investment in fibre optic cable deployment. Checks by The Guardian showed that the states are populated by about 180.3 million Nigerians.

Vanguard: The three tiers of government recorded N1.05 trillion in income from exchange rate gains into the Federation Account, in nine months to September 30th, 2023, triggered by the 71 per cent depreciation of the naira during the period.

The Nation: It was a huge “payday” for the tiers of government yesterday. The federal, state and local governments shared a handsome N1.127 trillion from the N1.674 trillion collectable revenue in December 2023.

Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosted the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday. Blinken arrived Nigeria on Tuesday evening for a bilateral meeting as part of his four-nation African tour.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.