Lagos Govt Demolishes Illegal Shops, Shanties Constructed In Lagos Island

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LSBCA) has begun the removal of stores and shanties erected on roadways and setbacks in the Lagos Island Business District.

Naija News reports that the move is part of the state government’s effort to decongest traffic in the area by constructing link roads that facilitate vehicle movement and easy access to nearby high-rise buildings and workplaces, particularly during emergency situations.

Speaking to media correspondents in Alausa on Tuesday about the exercise, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development Dr. Oluyinka Olumide stated that the move was long overdue, adding that shanties and makeshift shops have no place in the Lagos megacity plan.

He further emphasized the need for the State Government to open up access roads and streets within the Lagos Island business district to facilitate rescue operators’ easy access during emergencies.

In accordance with the governor’s vision of a megacity, he revealed that the ongoing effort to remove shantytowns and illicit businesses situated at entry points to office towers and high-rise structures will be expanded to other regions of the State.

Story continues below advertisement

“Shanties and makeshift shops have no place in the THEMES PLUS Agenda of Mr. Governor and therefore are not allowed anymore in markets as the government has provided designated markets, shops and outlets for traders to do their business instead of coming onto the roads. All corridors leading to commercial and residential high-rise buildings across the state have to be cleared to allow for emergency services at all times,” he said.