‘I’m Not A Kidnapper’ – Notorious Abuja Criminal Recounts Arrest Incident

Suspected notorious Abuja criminal, Chinaza Philip-Okoye, has denied claims of being a kidnapper.

Naija News reports that Chinaza made this known on Wednesday during a parade of criminal suspects at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force had last Saturday paraded Philip-Okoye on a stretcher at the Force Intelligence Response Team base, Guzape, Abuja.

The suspect reportedly sustained severe injuries after police officers shot him following the interception of his gang at a fueling station last Thursday night.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Chinaza insists he is an armed robber who specializes in snatching vehicles and selling them in Kano state.

Narrating the incident that led to his arrest and connection with other members of the gang who are still at large, the suspect said, “I want to categorically state that I’m not a kidnapper, I am not a kidnapper. We only patrol at night and collect cars, and we take them to Kano for sale.

“That night, our aim was to rob the man and take his car, but I was surprised that after we collected his car, Yellow, who is like our leader, asked the man to enter the back of the car. I didn’t know why he did that, and I couldn’t argue with him, so we were driving to Kano before the police caught up with us in Kaduna where I was arrested.”

A senior police source who spoke with PUNCH said they were notified of Segun Akinyemi’s abduction when the kidnappers drove through Rita Lori, Garki, and Abuja on Thursday night, and all police formations were alerted within the FCT and neighbouring states of Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger, and Kogi.

He said, “We were informed of Akinyemi’s abduction when the kidnappers drove through Rita Lori in Garki, so the FCT Police Command alerted all police formations in the FCT and neighbouring states of Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger, and Kogi.

“So, FCT anti-kidnapping operatives chased them into Kaduna State before other gang members fled, and Chinaza Phillip-Okoye was shot at and apprehended by a team of FCT policemen and Kaduna State police officers, and the victim was rescued unhurt and his vehicle recovered.”