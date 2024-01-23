‘Why Some Subscribers Still Have Their SIM Cards Barred Despite Linking Them To NIN’

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed why some subscribers have their SIM cards barred despite linking them to their National Identification Number (NIN).

According to the commission, such subscribers are victims of duplicated National Identification Numbers.

The NCC gave the explanation at a media briefing in Lagos, where it addressed complaints from some subscribers who have had their SIMs barred despite linking them to their NINs.

The Commission said some third-party agents are duplicating NINs for unsuspecting telecom subscribers but when an audit is carried out, the system reveals the actual owners of the NINs.

The NCC Director of Compliance, Efosa Idehen, who addressed the press briefing, said, “On the issue of already registered SIMs and NIN, the issue is that some of those SIMs were registered with duplicated NINs.

“When an audit of the system is carried out, actual owners of the NINs reclaim them. We have a lot of things that people do within the industry, especially SIM-NIN linkage for money purposes. Yes, people register their SIMs and try to link their NINs but the agents doing those registrations do a lot of damage.

“We are seeing this and want to correct it. We want a situation where when people say they are the owners of their SIMs, there is no doubt.”