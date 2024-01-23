Nnamdi Kanu Vs FG: Supreme Court Releases CTC Of December Judgement

The Certified True Copy (CTC) of the December judgment on the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been officially released by the Supreme Court.

The apex court, according to Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, has assured that the IPOB leader’s case file will be forwarded to the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ejimakor, who confirmed the development through a post on his X handle, said Kanu’s legal team and the federal government will soon engage at the the federal high court.

“Today, the Supreme Court released the CTC of its judgment in ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Nnamdi Kanu’.

“The Court also promised to transmit the case file to the Federal High Court by tomorrow. Sooner than later, we shall lock horns at the Federal High Court to #FreeMNK,” Ejimakor wrote on the microblogging platform.

Naija News recalls that in December 2023, the appeal to release Kanu was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court also overturned the ruling of the Appeal Court in Abuja, which had previously acquitted Kanu of all terrorism charges.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court directed that Kanu’s case be transferred back to the Federal High Court in Abuja for further trial.

However, the court criticized the Nigerian Government for the extraordinary rendition of Kanu from Kenya in June 2021.

As a result of the delay, Kanu’s lawyers and IPOB have been exerting pressure for the release of the Certified True Copy and the transfer of the case file to the lower court.