Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 23rd January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 23rd January 2024.

The PUNCH: Despite the increasing wave of abductions across the country, security experts and families of victims have said that most kidnapping incidents in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country are not reported to the authorities. Victims of abductions and their families in Abuja and other parts of the country, who spoke to our correspondents, said they paid ransoms without reporting the incidents to the police.

The Guardian: Six years after the $105 million-worth of special intervention to electrify public varsities and some tertiary hospitals nationwide, several beneficiaries listed in the phase one of the initiative are yet to get the power supply.

Vanguard: Outrage yesterday trailed Northern senators’ position on the relocation of federal agencies to Lagos from Abuja. The senators had, aside from expressing angst against relocation of the agencies, also protested what they described as lopsided allocation between the North and South in the 2024 budget, arguing that the development was designed to further under-develop the North.

The Nation: The process for accessing the student loan programme of the Federal Government will be seamless, officials said yesterday. According to them, there will be no human contact. Everything will be automated, they said.

Daily Trust: President Bola Tinubu has kick-started moves to reconcile the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, ahead of his push for a second term in office in 2027, Daily Trust reliably gathered.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.