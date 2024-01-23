I Choose My Truth – Bobrisky Speaks On Cutting Off Male Organ

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has addressed those who constantly ask him if he has cut off his male organ.

Naija News reports that the crossdresser has undergone series of cosmetic surgeries to make him look more feminine.

He recently began showing off his b*obs after his breast surgery.

However, it seems that people have been questioning the controversial influencer if he had any work done on his male member.

Reacting to those questioning his sexuality, Bobrisky took to Instagram to lament that being a woman is not easy.

Story continues below advertisement

He wrote, “Stop looking… imagine getting asked every single day if you “cut it off” “what do you have now “did you get the surgery ? I can’t even think of a day I don’t get a comment about it 🙄 even in real life that’s always d first question some people asked me, it sometimes bother me but after many years i develop thick skin and IDGAF anymore. All I’m gonna tell you all is it take BALLS being a woman nowadays, And being a woman is beyond what you have btw ur leg. I choose my truth and if you don’t like it SUCK IT.”