Frank Edward Cries Out After Being Tagged On Numerous Videos Following Moses Bliss’ Engagement

Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edward, has questioned why he is being tagged on numerous dance videos on social media.

This comes a few days after his colleague, Moses Bliss, revealed how he met his British lawyer fiancee.

Naija News reported that Moses announced the engagement to his fiancee, which took place in London, the United Kingdom, in a post via Instagram last Friday.

In a social media post on Saturday, the ‘Daddy-wey-dey-pamper’ crooner said it is officially one year since he got to know his fiancee after someone tagged him in a video of her dancing to ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus’.

According to him, God had instructed the fiancee to make the video and post it online.

Moses Bliss said he liked the video on her fiancee’s Instagram page, and they got talking afterwards.

However, Frank Edward, who probably has been receiving tags on social media, cried out online, saying, “Please, why is everyone tagging me on dance videos!! I’m not doing any challenge.”

Meanwhile, Frank Edwards, has declared he is wealthier than all kinds of internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo or Yahoo Plus.

Giving reasons for saying his wealth surpasses those of Yahoo Boys, the singer said he has peace of mind and can confidently sleep in his house, unlike the internet fraudsters.

Frank Edwards further alleged that many Yahoo Boys engage in malicious activities in pursuit of wealth and are given some restrictions on their spending.

According to him, Yahoo Boys cannot generously provide for their mothers or family members.