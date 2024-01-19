Photos: Popular Gospel Singer, Moses Bliss Is Engaged

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, is engaged.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a month after Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, jokingly criticized him over a photo of himself posing alone in Christmas pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree.

Reacting to the photo, Timi Dakolo advised him that the picture would be better with a wife beside him.

Moses replied, “I promise, I tried my best.”

And Timi urged him to try harder because “it is not good for a man to be alone.”

However, on Friday, January 19, the singer shared photos of his engagement with his mystery lover via his Instagram page.

He captioned the photos, “The Lord makes all things beautiful in HIS time. She said YES.”

Harrysong Sends Message To Fans Over Marital Crisis

In other news, Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, aka Harrysong, has sent a message to his fans about the marital crisis in his home.

Recall that earlier reports had indicated that the singer had shamed and insulted his wife for giving birth to only female children.

An alleged chat making the rounds on social media had shown the singer insulting and body shaming his wife.

Story continues below advertisement

Reacting to the ongoing saga, Harrysong appealed to his fans to respect his privacy during ‘’this challenging time”.