How I Met My Fiancee – Gospel Singer, Moses Bliss Reveals

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss, has revealed how he met his British lawyer fiancee.

Naija News reported that Moses announced the engagement to his fiancee, which took place in London, the United Kingdom, in a post via Instagram on Friday.

In a social media post on Saturday, the ‘Daddy-wey-dey-pamper’ crooner said today made it one year he got to know his fiancee after someone tagged him to a video of her dancing to ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus’.

According to him, God had instructed the fiancee to make the video and post it online.

Moses Bliss said he liked the video on her fiancee’s Instagram page, and they got talking afterwards.

He wrote, “Exactly 1 year ago today, “Jan 20th 2023” I was tagged in this video by @mariewiseborn and the rest is history. There are somethings only God can orchestrate. For someone believing God for this kind of testimony may God divinely work out your testimony in Jesus name.

“According to her she doesn’t dance and post online, but God kept prompting her to make the video and post, she finally obeyed and made the video by 2am and posted it and miraculously I saw it.

“After a while, we became friends for so many months and here we are today truly: MIRACLE NO DEY TIRE JESUS When I saw the video I was like ahh “I like the way she praises God, wow she dances like David””