Edo 2024: APC Speaks On Screened And Disqualified Aspirants

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked purported reports on screening and disqualifying some aspirants from the governorship race.

Naija News reports that a six-man committee led by the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Julius Ihonvbere, set up to look into ways to prune the number of aspirants to a manageable number, claimed they had screened the number of aspirants to 10, then six and finally four, which is causing unrest in the party.

However, in an interview with journalists on Tuesday, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Peter Uwadiae, said there is no truth regarding the reports on screened and disqualified aspirants.

Peter noted that the Ihonvbere committee was only an advisory committee, stressing that no aspirant has been screened and disqualified from the race.

He said, “There is no truth in the news making the rounds that governorship aspirants have been screened and about 25 have been disqualified. Based on the advice of the National Working Committee of the party, we set up a committee led by Julius Ihonvbere to interface with the aspirants on the need to reduce the number of aspirants to a manageable one. It is after the close of sale of forms that the NWC will set up a screening committee.

“The Committee also advised the Edo APC to be in a talking relationship with the aspirants so that those who know they cannot go all the way can exit the race. So no aspirant has been screened and disqualified.”

Uwadiae also said that the sale of expression form, which costs N10 million and the nomination form, which goes for N40 million, were on sale for anyone vying for the governorship position on the APC platform, noting that more aspirants are expected to join the race.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the party was going to the polls to win, urging members and supporters not to get agitated as the party believes in unity, fair play and democracy.