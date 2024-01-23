CBN, FAAN: We Will Mobilise Youths Across All Northern States For Mass Protest – Arewa Youths Threaten Tinubu’s Administration

A pro-democracy northern organisation, the Joint-Action Northern Youth Associations, has rejected the relocation of key departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos.

The association, comprising 16 civil society organisations in the North, such as the Arewa Defence League, Association of Northern Nigeria Students, Arewa Youth for Development and National Unity, Arewa Young Women Rights Advocate Council, Northern Youth in Defence of Democracy, Arewa Radio and Television Commentators, among others, warned that they would not stand still and watch such a development take place.

Recall that the CBN recently announced the relocation of some departments to Lagos, citing congestion at the head office.

Also the Federal Government announced the relocation of FAAN’s headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

Reacting to the relocation, Arewa Youths warned that they would mobilise youths across the 19 northern states for mass action against the administration if the President Bola Tinubu government does not rescind its decision.

The Convener of the Joint-Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations, Murtala Abubakar stated this at a joint press conference held at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Monday.

He declared the relocation of the two agencies to Lagos as illegal, null and void.

Abubakar argued that by relocating the two agencies to Lagos, the Federal Government was not only disrespecting the law but creating a sense of alienation and exclusion of northerners.

He said the North would seek all means, including legal, political as well mass action, to ensure that the government rescinded the decision to move the two agencies to Lagos.

“We wish to warn the Federal Government that such actions will not go unchallenged. We will resist them through all available means, including legal, political and civil actions.

“We will not allow any attempt to undermine the status and integrity of Abuja as the Federal Capital and the seat of government.

“We also request the Federal Government to ensure that all federal institutions and agencies are adequately funded and staffed in Abuja.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not against Lagos or any other part of the country but we are against any form of discrimination, dominion and marginalisation of any part of the country,” he said.