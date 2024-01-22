Zinoleesky Is The Richest Person I Know – Naira Marley

Embattled rapper and singer, Naira Marley has described his signee, Zinoleesky as the wealthiest person he knows.

Speaking via his Instagram account, the Marlian Music boss said that Zinoleesky is exceptionally affluent, being the richest individual in his acquaintance.

He urged those who come across the singer to ask him for money as he is capable of meeting their needs.

Naira Marley clarified that his intention was not to diminish others but to highlight Zinoleesky’s prosperity and encourage people to approach him for business propositions.

He wrote: “Zinoleesky’s the richest person I know. Not trying to make others feel small o. Just Tryna tell y’all to bill him when u see him.”

Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo Counters Naira Marley’s Lawsuit, Demands N1 Billion

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted to the N500 million lawsuit of Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and counter-sued for N1 billion.

Naija News recalls that Naira Marley had threatened to sue Iyabo Ojo for N500 million.

The artiste accused Ojo of publishing false and malicious content about him on her Instagram account.

In a letter through his counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) & Co, Naira Marley accused Ojo of sharing a post on September 2023 where she accused him of dealing with the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, spiritually and physically.

The singer also stated that the actress accused him of destroying Mohbad mentally.

The Marlian boss insists the actress must publish an apology on her official Instagram account and national daily within 7 days of receiving the letter, and failure to do so would result in them commencing legal proceedings against her.

In response, Iyabo Ojo, in the countersuit shared via her Instagram page on Monday, expressed displeasure that the letter bearing her name and address was published online before getting to her.

The movie star stated it was a deliberate attempt to ruin her reputation by releasing the legal notice to the press before delivering it to her.

She noted that eyewitnesses are willing to testify in court regarding the claims Naira Marley referenced in his suit.

Story continues below advertisement

The actress demanded one billion Naira from the singer for deliberately misleading the public to cause harm to her.