Nigeria Vs Guinea Bissau: Super Eagles Starting IX (Line Up) Confirmed

The Super Eagles are set to face Guinea Bissau in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group A fixture later today, with Kenneth Omeruo leading the team as captain.

This development follows the ruling out of regular captain, William Troost-Ekong due to a hamstring injury.

Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, has made strategic adjustments to the starting lineup, introducing Bright Osayi and Joe Aribo for their first starts in the tournament.

The team will maintain its 3-4-3 formation, a tactical choice that has marked their play in the tournament so far.

In goal, Stanley Nwabali will make his third consecutive start for the Super Eagles, solidifying his position as a key player.

The defensive line will feature a formidable trio: Omeruo, Semi Ajayi, and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey, forming what is referred to as the ‘Christmas tree’ of defenders.

The midfield sees Southampton’s star, Aribo taking up the playmaker role, supported by Frank Onyeka.

In the attack, the team will rely on the prowess of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon, all set to spearhead the goal-scoring efforts.

The Super Eagles will hoping for a victory in this match to seal their qualification for next round.

See the line-up below.

Nwabali Stanley

Calvin Bassey

Kenneth Omeruo

Semi Ajayi

Bright Osayi

Ola Aina

Onyeka Frank

Joe Aribo

Simon Moses

Samuel Chukwueze

Victor Osimhen