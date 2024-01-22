Tinubu Receives Briefings On Student Loan Scheme

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, received briefings on the Student loan scheme.

The Executive Secretary of the Students Loan Board, Akintunde Sawyerr, made this known while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Sawyerr, however, indicated an imminent commencement of the scheme in January without specifying the start date.

He highlighted the scheme’s inclusivity with zero human intervention in the application process, ensuring direct tuition transfers to institutions.

Sawyerr also assured that the initiative aims to benefit academic and vocational pursuits, adding that the scheme would be funded through education tax.

Story continues below advertisement

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu signed the student loan bill into law on June 12, 2023, to eliminate financial barriers that hinder the pursuit of tertiary education in Nigeria.