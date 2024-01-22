Crisis Looms As Sacked Plateau Lawmakers Set To Return To Assembly

In a developing political crisis in Plateau State, 16 members of the state House of Assembly, recently ousted by the Court of Appeal, have declared their intention to return to the House, defying the court judgments that nullified their elections.

This bold stance was made public during a press briefing in Jos, the state capital, on Monday.

The Court of Appeal had previously dismissed these lawmakers on the grounds that their party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lacked the requisite structure to sponsor candidates in the last general elections.

However, the affected members, led by Ishaku Maren, are contesting this decision based on a Supreme Court judgment that upheld the election of the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

They argue that this verdict implicitly qualifies them to retain their positions in the Assembly.

In a move that challenges the legal system, the lawmakers announced plans to resume duties in the House on Tuesday, coinciding with the Assembly’s reconvention after a two-month recess.

This decision is poised to escalate tensions and raise significant legal and constitutional questions.

Adding to the complexity, Governor Mutfwang, after a recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, disclosed to State House correspondents that both political and legal solutions were being sought to address what he termed an injustice against the PDP lawmakers.