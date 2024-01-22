APC Reacts To Call For Ganduje’s Sack

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fingered the Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state of sponsoring a group of youths to demand the sack of its National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Naija News reports that on Sunday, a group of youths called on President Bola Tinubu to sack Ganduje for his alleged failure to deliver Kano State to the party in the last governorship election.

While briefing journalists in Kano, the chairman of the youth group, Sadiq Ali Sango, also called on Tinubu to extend a hand of fellowship to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to join APC.

The group described Kwankwaso as a man of integrity, vision, and courage who has made immense contributions to the development and progress of Kano State and the nation at large.

In response, the deputy chairman of APC in the state, Shehu Maigari, in an interview with Daily Trust, said the group was sponsored by the Kwankwasiyya Movement, stressing that the party does not have a group of youth calling for the sack of Gaduje.

He said, “An English proverb says “no smoke without fire and no action without a cause”. The so-called APC youth group that is agitating for these negative issues is not of APC members. As far as APC is concerned, we don’t have a recognised body of that nature.

“They are sponsored by the Kwankwasiyya, and they are from the Kwankwasiyya group, and they are working for them. Those that sponsored them are the people now trying to align or to bulldoze themselves into APC after waging a serious war against the party.”

Similarly, an aide to Ganduje, Abdul Zulu, debunked the group’s allegations, alleging that Sango, the leader of the group, is a member of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Also reacting, the NNPP chairman in Kano and leading member of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Hashim Dungurawa, denied knowledge of the APC group but saluted their courage.

He said, “Those youth are true democrats because looking at what is going on at APC, despite not being my party, it is not good for democracy. It’s a party where dictatorship is being put in place and so many things. I doubt their way of doing things will yield result for any party.

“I am also calling on the president to definitely do something on this. We have nothing to do with APC; we didn’t sponsor anybody to do whatever.”