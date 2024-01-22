Abuja Under Siege: A Surging Tide Of Kidnappings Grips Nigeria’s Capital City And Environs

A rampant surge in kidnappings and banditry activities has instilled fear and uncertainty in the lives of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Nigeria’s capital city, once envisioned as a symbol of hope and progress, is now grappling with a terrifying reality.

This is not just a matter of statistics; it’s a human tragedy playing out on the streets and in the quiet corners of the city, shattering lives and livelihoods.

Recent reports, some on Naija News, highlight the alarming frequency of these abductions. In January 2024 alone, over 85 individuals were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, with more incidents reported in various communities around the capital.

These kidnappings are not random acts; they are perpetrated by organized criminal groups who operate with chilling efficiency, targeting travellers, residents, and even schoolchildren.

The impact of this surge extends far beyond the immediate victims. Families are torn apart, plunged into emotional turmoil and burdened by the extortionate ransom demands. The economic consequences are equally crippling, as businesses struggle to operate under the constant threat of violence and insecurity.

The very fabric of society is fraying, replaced by a pervasive sense of vulnerability and a chilling erosion of trust.

The factors contributing to this crisis are complex and multifaceted. The porous nature of the borders surrounding Abuja makes it a prime target for criminal elements operating from neighbouring states.

One will be right to say that weak intelligence gathering and inadequate security infrastructure further exacerbate the problem.

Additionally, the economic desperation fueled by poverty and unemployment creates a breeding ground for criminal activity.

It is important to know that the spate of kidnappings in Abuja is a national emergency that demands immediate and decisive action.

It is not just a security issue; it is a human rights crisis that threatens the very fabric of Nigerian society. Only through a concerted effort involving the government, security agencies, civil society, and the international community can Abuja reclaim its rightful place as a safe and secure haven for its residents.

This is not just about statistics or news headlines; it’s about the lives and well-being of millions of people. We must not turn a blind eye to this suffering. We must stand together and demand a safer future for Abuja and its environs.

Abuja People: Their Fears And Voices Raised

The growing insecurity in Abuja and its environs has no doubt instilled fear in the hearts of the people.

However, the people of Abuja are not succumbing to fear. They are raising their voices, demanding action from the authorities, and organizing community initiatives to promote safety and security.

This collective spirit offers a glimmer of hope in the face of adversity.

While addressing this crisis demands a multi-pronged approach, strengthening security measures, particularly along vulnerable routes and in high-risk areas, is essential.

Enhanced intelligence gathering and cooperation between security agencies can help predict and prevent kidnappings.

However, security alone is not enough. Tackling the root causes of poverty and unemployment can help dry up the pool of recruits for criminal gangs. Investing in education and social programs can foster a more just and equitable society, where desperation does not fuel criminal activity.

A Drug Baron With Men Among Security Agents – Security Expert Shares

In an exclusive interview with Naija News, counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, revealed some factors contributing to the growing insecurity in the FCT and its neighbouring communities.

Makama, who acknowledged the reports of banditry and kidnapping within and without the FCT, submitted that some criminal gangs operating in the area are answerable to their leader, a drug baron, who also has some of his men among security operatives.

According to him, once some of the criminal elements get apprehended, their boss will send his men ‘(among the security agents) to negotiate for the release of the boys.’

Speaking on the authenticity of the reports of kidnapping and banditry in Abuja and its environment, Makama said: “The reports of kidnapping within Abuja and some of the states bordering the FCT were very true. The FCT has had its own fair share of criminal activities because it’s bordered by states like Nasarawa, Kogi, Kaduna and Niger, where banditry and terrorism activities were very high.

“Within the city, criminal activities ranging from armed robbery, one Chance, kidnapping and drug abuse had been on the rise. However, it cannot be directly linked with the terrorism of Fulani banditry.

“Abuja, as the Nigerian capital, was already harbouring different types of criminal elements in several places around Mararraba, Area 1, durum, Jabi, Apo, Asokoro Hills and many other places, to mention but few. These spots were known for harbouring notorious drug barons and criminal groups who often sent their men for missions ranging from robbery, one chance, snatching of phones and all other forms of criminality.

“These criminal gangs, after each of the missions, will return the stolen items to their Boss, who is a drug baron living in hidden bunkers within the area mentioned. The criminals will be rewarded with heroin, cocaine, other hard drugs and some change. Once they are apprehended, the dealer will send his men (among the security agents) to negotiate for the release of the boys.”

Criminal Activities In FCT Recently Escalated Due To Many Factors

According to Makama, the recent surge in criminal activities in the FCT could be linked to many factors, including:

Current economic hardship and the high cost of living.

Policies of the new minister of the FCT, which led to the destruction of some properties, especially in some of the slums that harboured the youths who became jobless, had spread insecurity to the city of Abuja.

The disbanding of the Joint Task Force in the FCT by the Minister.

Lack of efforts to curtail mass infiltration of criminal groups within the city capital.

Bandit Groups Carryout Joint Operations, Share Money

Speaking further on the incessant kidnapping and criminal activities in the area under review and its neighbouring states, Makama noted that most times, bandit groups also embark on joint operations and share proceeds amongst themselves.

He said: “Like I said, Abuja is bordered by at least many states, which included Nasarawa, Benue, Niger and Kogi. This also makes it vulnerable to cross-border criminal activities, especially Kidnapping, Banditry and Terrorism.

“Bandits groups belonging to several Notorious Commanders from Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Zamafara and Nasarawa, sometimes jointly carry out Kidnaping Operations within Kogi, Niger, Kaduna and Nassara. And money made from such operations would be shared among the groups.

“For example, Sadiku and Alhaji Ali, two ISWAP elements in Kaduna State, Coordinated the attack on the Kuje Prison break with the support from some Jamaat Ansari Al-Muslimin fi Bilad Al-Sudan (ANSARU), elements from Kogi which led to the escape of over 600 inmates.”

Security Agencies Have Improved

Speaking on the response of security operatives to the growing insecurity in FCT, Makama said: “The response of the security agencies in curtailing the growing crimes in the FCT was quite remarkable as hardly a day would pass without one arrest made of an armed smuggler or persons linked to criminal bandits and terrorism. Taking their lessons from the Kuje Prison break, the security agencies had improved in its technical intelligence as well as technology driven counter terrorism campaign.

“The initial plans of the terrorist linked to Boko Haram was to wreak havoc with the focus to make the North Central (Niger, Nassarawa, Kaduna Benue and Kogi), unsafe for Abuja not to be safe. So if they made Niger unsafe, Nasarawa unsafe, Kogi unsafe and Kaduna states, their main target was to get to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. But the security agencies have consistently uncovered and nutrialised their plans.”

I Will Score Police Zero On Response To Securing Abuja – Says Makama

Speaking on the response of the Nigeria Police Force to the new trend of insecurity in the Nation’s capital city, Makama scored the force zero.

The security expert berated the activeness of the police within Abuja saying almost every resident of the city can name points where police can be found.

Makama said: “The police who are supposed to be incharge of checkmating crimes and criminality within the city have technically failed to do so. When you talk about the presence of security Operatives within the city, I will give them Zero.

“You will never find any security manning checking point and doing stop and search within the city capital. In fact every person residing within the FCT knows every spot where you can find police or security checking points within the city capital.

“Once the civil servant closes from work, everybody including the security personnel also go home to rest. The few once deployed from the city commands cannot effectively provide security in the city.

“An example of the only such places where you can find the police are National Mosque Junction, Wuse market Junction, Wuse 2 Junction, Garki Junction, Maitama Traffic Junction and a very few other places. And most of the policemen at these junctions will only greet you and ask for gratification. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Are Powerful Nigerians Truly Behind Kidnapping, Banditry In The Country?

There are speculations that some powerful people in the country are behind kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities in the country for ransom, political and other selfish gains.

Not necessarily disputing these claims, Makama noted that renowned criminal groups in the country have their sponsors both locally and internationally.

Speaking further, Makama cited the case of the Plateau State clashes. According to the security expert, the clashes in this region including herders/farmers clash, land disputes and cattle rustling and the likes are being sponsored by agents of mischief.

His words read: “Kidnappers, Boko Haram, ISWAP, Bandits and Ansaru are categorized as criminal groups but these criminal franchises have their sponsors. Both local and international.

“For example, Criminal collaboration between some ‘Nigerians in high positions of authority’ and Chinese corporations in the illegal mining of gold drive rural banditry and violent local conflicts in some parts of Nigeria. This includes the North West, North Central and to some extent South West regions.

“Also, Conspiracy theorists have it that Nigeria was targeted for destabilization by its enemy.

“This was why the Boko Haram program was sent to us. First as an ideology under the guise of establishing the Caliphate of Islam in 2009 before its snowball into fully born conflict. Boko Haram received their funding from ISIS and relied on its directive to carry out attacks against Nigeria and its neighboring countries. And just like banditry, the Boko Haram activities has diffused into organized crimes, arson, armed robbery, cattle rustling, extortion, vandalism and kidnapping amongst others is extremely more prevalent than any act of terrorism.

“The Plateau clashes stem from herders/farmers clash, land disputes, cattle rustling and most significant sponsorship by agents of mischief. political dissent also operationalized attacks taking advantage of the sensitive nature of the crises to project selfish interests.”

‘Nigeria Has Never Had It This Bad’

Speaking on whether he sees insecurity as another problem that may slow down the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from achieving its Renewed Hope Agenda, Makama said: “As of today, many countries across the world are battling with serious internal security challenges, mostly in the form of insurgency, terrorism and other forms of violent crimes.

“Unfortunately, our dear country is having a heavy dose of this global malady and worse still, assailed in many fronts by vicious insurgents backed by international terrorist organizations and unrelenting cross-border bandits, kidnappers and plunderers wreaking havoc in our communities and impairing our citizens.

“Never in the history has Nigeria been so buffeted with the multiplicity of internal security challenges, ranging from terrorism to armed banditry, herdsmen-farmers clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery, separatist agitation, cult and ritual killings, etc, as is happening now.

“This insecurity emanated from some factors such as unemployment, radical extremism, poverty, bad governance, farmer herders clash, ethnic crises, injustice, poverty, corruption, drug abuse and lack of education. In order to end the scourge, these root causes must be addressed squarely.

“The renewed hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will only be achieved when all hands are on deck towards addressing these issues,” Makama noted.

Security Operatives Should Deploy More Technical Intelligence Platforms

Proffering possible solutions as a security analyst and counter terrorism expert, Makama admonished the security operatives in Abuja to deploy more technical intelligence platforms to help in combating crimes.

He also admonished the security agencies to intensify their operations in the FCT and other surrounding locations.

Makama added: “Take necessary proactive steps to deploy special squads who are to maintain the highest level of alertness against possible planned attacks in any parts of the cities.

“Monitoring any movement via surveillance and reconnaissance around all borders of the FCT should be enhanced.

“The presence of Nigerian police, NSCDC And the DSS should be increased two fold within the city.

“Reinstatement of the Joint Task Force Squad in the FCT. Intensify security surveillance in all the black spots.

“The war on terror is most effective through intelligence led operations for or against government and non state actors. Deploy more technical intelligence platforms.

“Protecting innocent civilians and safeguarding the integrity and national territorial boundary of every state is a national and regional security priority. Get all stakeholders involved; ranging from Religious leaders, village heads, community leaders and residents to discuss issues of their security.

“If you see something say something – this is the people’s war , victory can only be attained if ALL HANDS are fully on deck.”

Just recently, Security expert, Bulama Bukarti, acknowledged that Abuja is becoming one of the most alarming cities worldwide.

The city, he noted, is grappling with issues such as kidnappings, one-chance robberies, and a proliferation of criminals, creating widespread chaos among the innocent citizens of Nigeria’s political capital.

“In major junctions in Abuja, criminals and armed robbers masquerading as taxi drivers maim and rob Nigerians in a way that we have not seen before.

“Abuja is becoming one of the scariest Federal Capital cities in the world,” Bukarti said while appearing live on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme recently.

Naija News reports that the recent abduction of six siblings and their father in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja on January 3, 2024, sparked widespread outrage.

Tragically, the kidnappers took the life of one of the sisters, Nabeehah, when their parents were unable to meet the N60 million ransom deadline.

Commenting on the development, Bukarti said the events unfolding in Abuja mirror the broader trend of incidents occurring throughout Nigeria.

“Over 9,700 people were killed last year in 2023 across Nigerians. Abuja cannot be immune to that because as long as you leave insecurity to fester and flourish across Nigeria, then, it will find its way to Abuja,” he said.

Nevertheless, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, recently boasted that informants working for the kidnappers in the nation’s capital have been apprehended.

Naija News reports that the Minister shared the news during a town hall meeting with stakeholders and residents in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT last Friday.

According to him, the end has come for kidnappers, bandits and their informants in the FCT.

Wike said, “The President has asked me to assure you that he will not abandon you. So, all these criminals, be ready. Your time is up. If I say I will do something, I will do it. And now that I am here today, if you know you are an informant or even one of the criminals, the end has come for you. Security agencies and I will follow up so you won’t enter Gwagwalada again.

“Some of the people giving them information, we have arrested them. If they haven’t arrested you, it doesn’t mean we won’t arrest you tomorrow or even before we leave this place.”

Story continues below advertisement

Naija News reports that Wike’s claims come hours after a kidnapping incident where three of 10 abducted victims in Abuja were killed over the delay in the payment of over N700 million ransom.