Abuja Becoming One Of The Scariest Cities In The World — Bukarti

Security expert, Bulama Bukarti has stated that Abuja is becoming one of the most alarming cities worldwide.

The city is grappling with issues such as kidnappings, one-chance robberies, and a proliferation of criminals, creating widespread chaos among the innocent citizens of Nigeria’s political capital.

“In major junctions in Abuja, criminals and armed robbers masquerading as taxi drivers maim and rob Nigerians in a way that we have not seen before.

“Abuja is becoming one of the scariest Federal Capital cities in the world,” Bukarti said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

The abduction of six siblings and their father in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja on January 3, 2024, sparked widespread outrage.

Tragically, the kidnappers took the life of one of the sisters, Nabeehah, when their parents were unable to meet the N60 million ransom deadline.

According to Bukarti, the events unfolding in Abuja mirror the broader trend of incidents occurring throughout Nigeria.

“Over 9,700 people were killed last year in 2023 across Nigerians. Abuja cannot be immune to that because as long as you leave insecurity to fester and flourish across Nigeria, then, it will find its way to Abuja,” he said.

Bukarti additionally mentioned that intelligence reports indicate the infiltration of violent terrorist groups from the North-East, North-West, and North-Central geopolitical zones into Abuja. Furthermore, some of these groups are reported to be operating from border states like Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, and Nasarawa.

“In the last three months of 2023, over 200 people fell victim to either killings or abductions in Abuja,” stated the expert, highlighting the concerning trend. He emphasized that this disturbing pattern could deter investors and dissuade diplomats from residing in the nation’s capital, significantly impacting Nigeria’s global security rating.

Bukarti urged security agencies to initiate “sustained security action” not only in Abuja but also in other parts of the country to address and mitigate the escalating security challenges.

“The way to secure Abuja is to take the fight to the bandits and terrorists in other parts of the country,” he advised.