Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

A Superintendent of Police whose full identity is yet to be made public has been reportedly placed under detention for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Naija News learnt that the officer attached to the Bori Police Area Command in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State is currently detained at the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Port Harcourt, following the directive of the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu, in response to the defilement accusation.

The victim’s Aunt, whose identity is confirmed as Love, was said to have explained that the young girl had gone out on Friday, January 12, 2024, but did not return that day.

Love, who serves as the girl’s guardian, told journalists that the girl returned the next morning, on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

During the interrogation, the girl revealed that she had been held captive and sexually assaulted by a police officer in his office at the Bori Area Command until daybreak, as claimed by her Aunt.

Furthermore, the girl disclosed that the police officer had threatened to harm her if she made any noise while being violated.

In addition to the girl’s account, Mrs. Love conducted an examination and confirmed that the girl had indeed been sexually assaulted.

According to Love, the incident was promptly reported to the Bori Police Division by the girl, who identified the Superintendent as the policeman responsible for defiling her.

Following the report, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) at Bori Police Division accompanied the girl to the hospital, where a doctor confirmed the presence of penetration and bruises in her vagina.

According to Love, the Police Officer is currently being detained at SCIID, urging the police authorities not to ignore or cover up the matter.

According to Channels, the medical examination results verified that the girl’s hymen was broken, and she had sustained bruises in the vaginal area.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Watch And Development Centre, a Human Rights Organization actively involved in the case, has called for an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident.

Executive Director of the group, Michael Gbarale, in a brief statement to journalists, said, “We commend the Commissioner of Police for the arrest of the Police Officer who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old- girl and transfer of the case to SCIID.

“We demand an unbiased and thorough investigation into the incident with a view to serving Justice to all the parties involved.

“We will closely monitor and follow the case to its logical conclusion.”

It was gathered that Police detectives from SCIID were at the scene of the alleged crime at Bori Area Command as part of their investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rivers Police Command was yet to respond officially on the alleged incident at the time of filing this report.