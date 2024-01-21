Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 21st January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 21st January 2024.

The PUNCH: Many citizens are taking to self-help to combat the recent spike in kidnapping and killings across the country, especially in the urban centres. Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory as well as Taraba, Kaduna, Borno, Katsina and Plateau states, who spoke to Sunday PUNCH, said they were making life-changing adjustments, including forming neighbourhood guards and vigilantes, to be able to resist the criminals who had shattered their peace and caused them unprecedented loss.

Vanguard: Beneath the veneer of development and progress, modern infrastructure, serene environment and bustling streets, which also, ultimately, stand as a symbol of national pride, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, is experiencing a new wave of terror that is shaking the city to its foundation.

ThisDay: Former Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has urged Nigerians not to flee the country in what has come to be known as ‘japa’ syndrome, stressing that there are abundant opportunities in the country.

The Nation: Security onslaught on terrorism raged across the country yesterday with the police deploying the newly launched Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the bush of Bwari, Abuja where kidnappers have been making life unbearable for residents.

Daily Trust: The insecurity in various parts of Nigeria has continued to deteriorate despite the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)-National Identity Numbers (NIN) synchronisation introduced on December 16, 2020, Daily Trust on Sunday can report. The federal government had assured Nigerians that the SIM-NIN linkage would enable security agencies to track criminals.

