PHOTOS: Fire Devours 10-Storey Mandilas Building On Lagos Island

A 10-storey building on Broad Street in the Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State has reportedly caught fire.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed this to PUNCH Online on Sunday.

The fire originated on the first floor of the popular Mandilas building and has spread to the fourth floor.

Emergency responders from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations are currently on the scene to prevent further escalation and bring the situation under control.

As of now, there have been no reported casualties. While emergency personnel are present in the area, the cause of the fire, which is believed to have resulted in the destruction of goods worth millions, has not been disclosed at the time of this report.

Shortly after the blaze erupted, some traders rushed to the location and were observed attempting to salvage their goods and other valuables. Meanwhile, rescue workers were on-site working to extinguish the fire.

Here are some photos from the fire outbreak:

Recall Naija News reported that a fire impacted the well-known Ladipo Market in the country’s commercial capital in November.

Most of these incidents have been attributed to electrical surges and inadequate market structures, facilitating the rapid spread of fires.