Properties Destroyed As Fire Guts Lagos Residence

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the early hours on Friday as fire gutted a building at number 3, Michael Ogun Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

Naija News gathered that the inferno started around 4 a.m., but no casualty was recorded in the incident.

However, the immediate or remote cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained as of press time.

Reacting to the incident in a chat with reporters, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margret Adeseye, said the situation has been doused.

She said, “It is a fire that gutted the upper floor of a duplex building used as resident. The Fire was however confined to the upper floor where it emanateed from one of the room before eventually put out.