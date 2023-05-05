Popular Market In Lagos On Fire

Reports gathered by Naija News have revealed that a popular market in Lagos State, Alaba International Market, Ojo, is currently on fire.

This online news platform understands that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, have confirmed the incident.

According to the fire agency, efforts were underway to put out the inferno.

The agency’s director, Margaret Adeseye, said in a situation report on Friday that “Report reaching Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service indicates shanties at the popular Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos are on Fire.

“However, Fire Crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle are being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty but are presently on standby.

“The agency is consequently collaborating with Security agents to address it.”