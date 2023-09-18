Photos: Major Setback For Traders As Goods Worth Millions Destroyed After Heavy Flooding

Traders at Alaba International Market in Lagos State found themselves counting their losses following the heavy flooding that wreaked havoc, destroying goods worth millions of Naira.

Naija News reports that hundreds of passengers and motorists, on Saturday, September 16, 2023, were stranded as a flood from a morning downpour disrupted free movement on the trade fair and Abule-Ado axis of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The heavy flood started early in the morning of that day, lasting for hours and flooded various areas of the state, including Papa Ashafa, Fashola communities in Orile-Agege LCDA and Alaba International market.

The incident resulted in a widespread flooding as photos shared online depicted water wreaking havoc and damaging goods.

I was Prevented From Opening My Shop

Meanwhile, Ibironke Adegboyega, a trader in Ebute-Aro, Lagos Island, said that the flood prevented her from going to open her shop.

“The flood has completely blocked the expressway; some vehicles that tried to access the road had been trapped in the flood.

“The drainage is blocked by plastics and nylon, preventing the passage of the water.

“Lagos government should wake up to its responsibility and clear the drainage; they should also warn the traders against indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“I have to go back home now because it is dangerous to force your way in there due to the flood,” she said.