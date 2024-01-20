Suspected Ritualist Beheads Woman In Adamawa Hotel, Flees With Head

Some suspects have been detained by the Adamawa State Police Command in connection to the death of a woman, who was allegedly beheaded for a ritual in one of the hotels in Yola, the state capital.

The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the arrest to reporters on Friday.

He stated that three employees of the hotel who were on duty when the incident occurred have also been detained by the police.

Nguroje said the hotel employees’ arrests will aid them in their investigation into the murder, which is firmly suspected to have been carried out for ritualistic motives.

He said around 9:30 p.m. on January 18, 2024, a suspected ritualist had brought his victim to the hotel where he was staying as a guest. There, he had beheaded her and carried her severed head off the scene.

He stated, “The command has so far apprehended three staff members of the hotel and recovered drug and handset of the lady.”

The deceased has been found to be a married woman who just got separated from her husband. Her ex-husband, Auwal Garba, on Friday, identified the remains of his estranged wife, deposited at the Specialist Hospital.

Garba, who confirmed the identity of the deceased as Bilkisu Alhaji Idi to the police, said she was his wife, whom he had married about six years ago.