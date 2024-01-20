PDP Speaks On Fresh Crisis Over National Secretary Position

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted any notion of a fresh crisis in the party over the National Secretary position.

Naija News reports that the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known while reacting to a report of a potential crisis in the party.

It was earlier reported that a fresh crisis is brewing in the PDP over the position of the National Secretary, which is now the subject of a tussle between Senator Sam Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye.

But in an interview with Nigerian Tribune on Friday, Ologunagba said the main opposition party is united and governed by rules and regulations.

Ologunagba asserted that individual members can say their position about what they feel regarding any issue but that doesn’t represent the party.

He said: “The party is united. The party is governed by the constitution. Individual members can say their position about what they feel but that doesn’t represent the party. The NWC has a party to manage, and we are managing it, and we follow our due process, we follow our laws, and we follow our constitution. That’s what we are doing.”

“We have a duty as NWC to manage the party, and that’s exactly what we are doing, and we are doing a good job at that. Are there challenges? Yes. Life is about challenges.”

Ologunagba declined to comment on the status of the national secretary position of the party, saying that the party is law-abiding and working on its processes.

He said: “I’m not going to comment on that. The party has no problem, the party is law-abiding, we are working with our processes, and the position of the party remains what it is, which is the fact that there is no crisis in the party.”