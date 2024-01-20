Pandemonium As Gunmen Storm Oyo Community, Kidnap Two

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted no fewer than two people in the wee hours of Saturday in Oyo State.

The sad incident occured in Otu town in Itesiwaju Local Government Area in Oke Ogun geopolitical zone of the state.

It was gathered that the two people who were kidnapped included one Dayo Olayanju and wife of one Kehinde Obasola.

Obasola reportedly escaped with gunshots wounds, but his wife was kidnapped by the gunmen.

The whereabouts of the kidnapped victims have not been revealed as at the time of filing this report.

A community leader in the local government area told Daily Post that the incident occurred on Saturday morning.

The community leader said, “It is true. It happened around 2 am today.

“They were kidnapped in different areas. One was kidnapped along Okeho road.

“I have confirmed it. The two people kidnapped are Dayo Olayanju and wife of Kehinde Obasola. Kehinde Obasola escaped with gunshots but his wife was kidnapped.”

Efforts made by the publication to reach the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, proved to be abortive, as calls put through his telephone line were not answered.