Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 20th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 20th January 2024.

The PUNCH: As the bandits terrorising the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring states of Kaduna, Nasarawa and Niger get more daring, Saturday PUNCH has gathered that the hoodlums are camped in the Kajuru forest in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State.

The Guardian: As Nigeria continues to search for solutions for the pervasive insecurity in the country, especially kidnapping and banditry, experts in the security space have expressed divergent opinions on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to deploy Forest Guards with better training as a measure to secure the country.

Vanguard: Following the spate of killings and kidnappings across the country, Saturday Vanguard got some retired generals of the Nigerian military to bare their minds on the unending menace and what should be done to tackle the scourge. The retired Generals and their equivalent in the Navy and Airforce agreed to speak only on conditions of anonymity. we obliged them.

ThisDay: After initial postponements, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has tentatively fixed its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting since the appointments of the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso and the Deputy Governors last year, for February 26th and 27th, 2024.Ahead of the meeting, the CBN in a statement by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, disclosed that the apex bank held a two-day strategic session for members of the MPC, preparatory to their first meeting under the tenure of Cardoso

The Nation: Hopes by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of regaining gubernatorial power in Ogun, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi and Gombe states ended up in tatters yesterday after the Supreme Court dismissed claims by the party’s candidates of winning last March’s election in those states.

Daily Trust: The lives of many people incarcerated in various correctional centres in Nigeria have changed for the better, Daily Trust Saturday reports. There is a general notion that inmates in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) custodial centres always come out worse and hardened after serving their terms or being acquitted and discharged as the case may be.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.