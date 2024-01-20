Desperate Nigerian Seeking Asylum Begs Us To Be Declared Wanted – Lagos PPRO

The Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, has recounted how a Nigerian seeking asylum abroad requested the Police to declare him wanted.

Naija News reports that the police PRO made this known via X on Saturday.

Hundeyin said he was shocked when the Nigerian asked that the Police declare him wanted so that he could apply for asylum.

He wrote, “‘Please, declare me wanted!’ I was stupefied. I blinked and looked at him again. ‘What did you say,’ I asked.

“Please, I want you to declare me wanted,’ he repeated.

“Why do you want to be declared wanted,’ I inquired, amused.

“Actually, I am applying for asylum at xyz Embassy. During the interview, I told them that I am being persecuted to the point of being declared wanted by the Police.

“They now asked for evidence of the ‘wanted’ declaration. I can easily do the artwork but I know they will come and verify. That is why I want it from the source.”

In other news, the Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three individuals linked to the shocking murder of Bilkisu Alhaji Idi, a woman found beheaded at the Happy Day Quest Inn Hotel in Yola North Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, announced the detention of Offa Jacob and Yifarta Caleb, receptionists at the hotel, and Habibu Isah, a security guard.

The arrests came after the gruesome discovery on January 18, 2024, which has since sent shockwaves through the community.

SP Nguroje assured the public of a comprehensive investigation, underscoring the gravity with which the Adamawa Police Command is handling this sensitive case.

In a distressing turn, the victim’s ex-husband, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his encounter with the police.

According to his account to Daily Trust, he was summoned to the Karewa Division and subsequently to the Adamawa Police headquarters, where he was confronted with the news of his former wife’s tragic fate.