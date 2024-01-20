Burkina Faso Almost Stun Algeria In Group D 2023 AFCON Clash

Burkina Faso have proven that they are not pushovers when it comes to the 2023 AFCON as they almost stunned Northern African powerhouse, Algeria in their second game in Group D.

Burkina Faso made a huge statement in the biggest football competition in Africa in 2013 when they stunned the entire continent by reaching the final. Unfortunately, the Super Eagles of Nigeria cut short their dream of winning the title with a 1-0 victory.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso seem to be on the verge of pulling another surprising run in the tournament as they survived the restless push of the Algerian side.

During the Group D clash which took place at the Stade Bouaké in Ivory Coast, the Stallions scored the match opener in the stoppage time of the first 45 minutes.

But six minutes after the commencement of the second half, Algeria showed why they are also contenders for the 2023 AFCON by scoring the equaliser in the 51st minute courtesy of a strike from Baghdad Bounedjah who plays as a striker for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd.

The goal opened the game a bit further as the two sides continued to push for the winner which didn’t come until in the last 20 minutes of the encounter.

Aston Villa winger, Bertrand Traoré scored what initially appeared like the match-winner for Burkina Faso in the 71st minute but the joy of being in the lead didn’t last throughout the game as the Algerian side continued to fight back.

The fight paid back in the 5th minute of stoppage time when Bounedjah stepped up again to force the game into a 2-2 draw.

The draw means that the Burkinabès are topping Group D with 4 points in two games, two points above second-placed Algeria pending the outcome of the game between Angola and Mauritania at 6 p.m. later tonight, January 20.