Two Feared Killed As Police Clash With Protesters In Nasarawa Over Supreme Court Ruling

Some residents of Nasarwa State, on Friday, clashed with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force during a protest in Lafia, the state capital.

Naija News understands that the Nasarawa State Police Command operatives, who were drafted to disperse the protest, in the process, were said to have shot some protesters.

According to SaharaReporters, two of the protesters died in the hospital, but could not ascertain the number of casualties as of the time of filing this report.

It was earlier reported that some residents had stormed the streets of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, to protest against the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the election of Governor Sule.

One of the roads blocked by protesters is the Lafia-Jos Road, where they burnt tyres and chanted anti-government slogans.

It was learned that shops, business centres and schools within the area were hurriedly closed to protect lives and property.

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday upheld the election of Abdullahi Sule as the Governor of Nasarawa State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in the lead judgment, resolved all the issues identified for determination, against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, David Ombugadu.

Story continues below advertisement

The court, therefore, dismissed their appeal for lacking in merit.