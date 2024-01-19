Tinubu Knows What To Do If He Wants Kidnapping To End – Adebayo

The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the recent upsurge in kidnapping in parts of the country.

Naija News understands that there has been rampage of kidnapping in the past few days in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Adebayo who highlighted security as one of the primary responsibilities of government said the government had failed to protect citizens against the kidnappers.

The presidential candidate in a post on his official X handle wondered why Nigerians continue to suffer in the hands of bandits and kidnappers.

Adebayo said, “As we bemoan and dread bandits and kidnappers, we must bemoan and suspect our government more. It is the duty of the government to stop criminality.”

He further stated that if President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) were determined to end kidnapping in Nigeria, they know what to do and have all it takes to do that because the government is deeply involved.

He wrote, “If @officialABAT, @NuhuRibadu, @PoliceNG and @OfficialDSSNG want to end kidnapping today, they have all it takes. Government is in on it.”